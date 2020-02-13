KORE Power’s Battery Cell Awarded UN, UL and IEC Certifications

KORE Power, a developer of high-density, high-voltage energy storage solutions, says its Mark 1 battery cells have passed the testing and factory audit process required for certification under UN, UL and IEC regulations.

KORE Power’s batteries and storage solutions are suited for use in the solar+storage market, where preserving potential energy is one of the most important system considerations.

With these certifications complete, KORE Power remains on course to fulfill global customer orders for Mark 1 battery cells in the first quarter of 2020.

The following certifications have been awarded to KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery cells:

UN 38.3; Requirements for Transportation of Batteries Containing Lithium.

UL 1973; Batteries for Use in Stationary, Vehicle Auxiliary Power and LER Applications.

IEC 62619; Secondary Cells and Batteries Containing Alkaline or Other Non-acid Electrolytes – Safety Requirements for Secondary Lithium Cells and Batteries, for use in Industrial Applications.

“Receiving this first round of certifications represents the completion of a major growth milestone for KORE Power. We’ve promoted the safety, efficacy and density of KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery cell, and now we’re able to prove these benefits and fulfill orders for Mark 1 battery cell for integration into large scale energy storage systems across the globe,” says Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of KORE Power.

“Further, we recognize the importance of obtaining UL 9540A certification, particularly with the industry’s push and efforts to enhance safety around battery technologies and are pleased to be queued in UL’s testing lineup. We’re pleased to be a part of the industry’s shift to supply safer battery products,” Gorrill adds.

KORE Power will now focus its efforts on evaluating the Mark 1 module and rack, with testing beginning this month for UL 1973, UL 1998, UL 991, UN 38.3 and IEC 62619 certifications. These certifications are related to battery usage in stationary energy storage, electric vehicles, the battery management software, and transportation of lithium-ion batteries.

In April, KORE Power will commence UL 9540A testing of the Mark 1 module and rack. The certification for UL 9540A – Test Method for Evaluating Thermal Runaway Fire Propagation in Battery Energy Storage Systems – helps manufacturers prove compliance with new regulations for fire safety and building codes. The company will also begin shipping modules and racks that do not require UL 9540A to regions including the U.S., Europe, India and Australia. The first shipments will be to existing customers and partners, which will enable them to begin testing the Mark 1 cells, modules and racks for E-Mobility and stationary energy storage applications.

Upon the completion of additional testing and certifications, KORE Power expects to ramp up Mark 1 Energy Storage System production to participate in large installations in 2020.

Photo: KORE Power’s Mark 1 Rack