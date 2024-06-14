Kupono Solar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Enters Commercial Operations

Ameresco has announced that the solar and battery storage facility, Kūpono Solar, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex, is now operational and supporting Hawaiian Electric’s grid on O‘ahu.

The project contains a 42 MW solar array and four-hour 42 MW BESS, and is set on 131 acres of Navy land under a long-term lease.

“Ameresco is delighted to announce the completion of this significant project and the commencement of operations for this renewable energy resource,” says Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president of Ameresco.

“In collaboration with the Navy, Hawaiian Electric and all of the critical community stakeholders, we have developed energy infrastructure that benefits the residents of O‘ahu and the natural environment. We are proud of the facility’s inauguration and the strides we are making together in sustainable energy development. Our collective efforts are dedicated to providing clean, dependable energy to Hawai‘i.”

Kūpono Solar was a collaborative effort, with stakeholders including the U.S. Navy and Hawaiian Electric.