Large Alabama Solar Project Receives Agency OK

Alabama Power and Mercedes Benz U.S. International Inc. (MBUSI) have received approval from the Alabama Public Service Commission for the proposed 80 MW Letohatchee Solar Project in Lowndes County, south of Montgomery.

Under a 15-year contract, MBUSI will receive all the renewable energy credits (RECs) from the facility, which will cover a significant portion of the electric needs for its Vance and Bibb county campuses. Alabama Power will receive the entire electric output from the project.

Letohatchee is expected to create about 300 construction jobs while generating more than $9 million in tax revenues for Lowndes County over the life of the project.

Commercial operation is expected to begin in March 2024.

The Letohatchee Solar Project builds on the growth of utility-scale solar power in Alabama under the Renewable Generation Certificate program approved by the PSC and reauthorized this year. Earlier this year, the commission approved the 80 MW HEP Greenville Solar Project in Butler County, in which Wells Fargo Bank is participating. Solar facilities at the Anniston Army Depot, Fort Rucker and in LaFayette all reached commercial operation in 2017. To date, the commission has approved about 250 MW of solar generation under this certificate.