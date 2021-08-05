Large European Energy Storage Project Begins Commercial Operation

The 100MW Minety plant with Sungrow‘s 1500 V energy storage system solutions has been successfully grid-connected. Sungrow supplied both NCM and LFP battery energy storage system solutions.

The UK experienced the most debilitating blackout in nearly a decade in August 2019. The incident exposed the serious lack of frequency regulation of the national grid and demonstrated that the construction of energy storage projects that can regulate the frequency of the grid in a timely fashion should be prioritized. The Minety project, which began at the end of 2019, can mitigate the problem.

“We are proud of being part of this landmark project, offering solutions with extreme efficiency and safety while in compliance with the stringent UK grid codes,” said James Wu, vice president of Sungrow.