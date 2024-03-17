Largest Floating Solar Array in Southeast U.S. Unveiled

Orange County, Fla. has unveiled what it calls the largest floating solar array in the Southeastern U.S., located on a 3.6-acre pond at its Southern Regional Water Supply Facility.

“The 2,236 panels that make up this floating solar array represent our unwavering commitment to advancing Orange County’s goal of sourcing clean, renewable energy,” says Orange County Utilities Director Ed Torres. “Not only are we reducing our carbon footprint, but we are also ensuring more sustainable water supply operations.”

Covering two acres of the pond, the floating solar array is expected to cut energy costs at the facility by 25% annually.