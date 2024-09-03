Largest Solar Project in Pennsylvania Commences Commercial Operations

Mill Creek Renewables has announced the commencement of commercial operations at Great Cove Solar, a 220 MW project encompassing two solar facilities stretched across 1,600 acres in Franklin and Fulton Counties, Pa.

Dubbed the largest solar project in the state by the company, Great Cove Solar comprises 485,000 panels.

It is set to provide power to the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which operates hospitals and other medical facilities throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.