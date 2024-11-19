Largest Solar Project in the Upper Midwest Begins Delivering Energy

Xcel Energy’s Sherco Solar, which the company says is the Upper Midwest’s largest solar project, has begun delivering electricity.

“Our progress at Sherco Solar shows we’re not just talking about the clean energy future, we’re building it,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.

“This is the first large-scale solar facility we have owned and operated, and it’s an important milestone on Xcel Energy’s path to achieving our carbon-free vision in a way that uses innovative technologies, creates jobs, supports our communities and ensures reliability for our customers. I commend our employees, contractors and partners who have come together and worked to make this transition a reality.”

Sherco Solar’s initial connection to the Upper Midwest grid occurred last month, serving customers across the region with 220 MW. Two additional connection phases are expected to come online in 2025 and 2026. Once complete, Sherco Solar is expected to have a combined capacity of 710 MW.

Earlier this month, Xcel Energy broke ground on a long-duration battery storage pilot with Form Energy, and the company has proposed two additional battery projects at the Sherco site.

The company’s proposed Minnesota Energy Connection transmission line would link 4,000 MW to the Upper Midwest grid at Sherco. This includes Xcel Energy’s recent proposal to expand Sherco Solar by 200 MW through a fourth phase of the project.