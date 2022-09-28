Last Module at Arrow Canyon Solar Is Installed

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. says it has installed the final solar module on the Arrow Canyon Solar project, a 274 MW solar and 91 MW/455 MWh battery energy storage system facility located on the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Moapa, Nev.

Secured as the EPC contractor by EDF Renewables to construct the 1,387-acre project, McCarthy and its electrical trade partner, Bombard Electric, recently installed the last of 621,093 bifacial monocrystalline modules. The project also features 7,139 NEXTracker NX Horizon trackers.

At the height of construction and module installation, there were more than 450 team members on the job site, including 46 tribal members. When fully operational in December, Arrow Canyon will generate enough energy to meet the consumption of up to 76,000 average Nevada homes.

“After installing approximately 38.8 million pounds worth of modules, this milestone is worth celebrating with EDF Renewables and the Moapa Paiutes,” says McCarthy Project Director Chris Fletcher.

John Bastarous, vice president of construction at EDF Renewables, comments, “Seeing module number 621,093 installed is a very exciting milestone. Constructing this size of a project takes strong partnerships that share common values of safety, quality, and teamwork. We appreciate McCarthy and Bombard for their well-coordinated efforts, in achieving such a key milestone.”