LCR Partners with Brooks Construction for 45 MW of New Solar

Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) has launched a long-term partnership with Connecticut-based Brooks Construction to perform the civil construction activities for 45 MW of new solar projects in Maine, Maryland, Delaware and New York.

The woman-owned company says that for every project it grants to Brooks, their minority business enterprise status provides government tax incentives resulting in additional cost savings to their clients.

“The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has actually amped up growth expectations for solar installation in the next decade. So, the Brooks team integrates well with our team, giving us a reliable partnership to add capacity and tackle future projects successfully,” says LCR’s Nick Sylvestre. “These projects are important for repeat utility scale business and we want to be well positioned for rapid growth.”

