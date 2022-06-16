Leeward Renewable Breaks Ground on 200 MW Horizon Solar Project in Texas

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has begun construction of the 200 MW Horizon Solar project near the city of Pearsall in Frio County, Texas. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to begin construction at our Horizon Solar project,” says Omar Aboudaher, LRE’s vice president of development. “Today marks another important milestone in the development of the 200-MW Texas solar facility, bringing LRE one step closer to providing clean, renewable energy. We thank the community and officials of Frio County for their support and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

“The Horizon Solar project represents meaningful progress for Frio County,” states Hon. Arnulfo C. Luna, a Frio County judge. “The economic impact to our County and schools will make a real difference to our community. We’re proud and excited to welcome Horizon Solar to our community.”

LRE previously announced four 15-year renewable energy purchase agreements with Verizon Communications Inc. through which Verizon will purchase the energy generated at Horizon Solar, in addition to energy generated by three other LRE projects. Horizon Solar will also provide reliable, renewable energy, and offset the equivalent emissions of more than 40,000 average Texas households. The project will include solar components from American-based companies, including solar modules from First Solar and smart solar tracker solutions from NexTracker.

“At Verizon, we are committed to reducing our impact on the planet through proven sustainable and socially responsible strategies and programs,” comments James Gowen, Verizon’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of global supply chain. “The latest development in our work with LRE helps build a greener U.S. energy grid, and the Horizon Solar project facility is another key component on our way to achieving net zero emissions in our direct operations by 2035.”

Once completed later next year, Horizon Solar will be LRE’s second operational solar project in Texas where the company is currently operating the 30 MW Barilla Solar project. In total, LRE will have over 1,200 MW of contracted solar projects in operation by end of 2023 and has approximately 16 GW of solar projects in development and construction.