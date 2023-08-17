Leeward Renewable Energy Inaugurates N.C. Solar Project

Leeward Renewable Energy LLC (LRE) has completed construction of its 100-MW Oak Trail Solar project near Moyock, N.C., and the facility has reached commercial operation. Verizon Communications has supported the development of Oak Trail Solar through a long-term virtual power purchase agreement.

LRE hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event, in partnership with the American Clean Power Association (ACP), at the project site to celebrate the start of operations and the benefits Oak Trail Solar will bring to the local community. LRE officials as well as guests from ACP, Verizon and Currituck County attended.

Jason Allen, LRE’s CEO, comments: “Oak Trail Solar is another example of how LRE seeks to meaningfully contribute to the communities where we live and operate. Our engagement goes well beyond job creation, economic investment and the generation of clean, renewable energy. We strive to build lasting partnerships with civic leaders, property owners and community members while preserving and protecting the environment.”

Oak Trail Solar created approximately 300 jobs at peak construction. It will provide long-term renewable energy jobs and significant property tax contributions to Currituck County. As part of LRE’s commitment to land stewardship, 30% of the project acreage will be filled with native vegetation and wildflowers that will be utilized for a pollinator habitat, screening and other ecological benefits.

LRE projects are managed across the full project lifecycle with environmental, social and cultural considerations foremost in mind. The company prioritizes U.S.-made products and looks to partner with companies that share its vision of establishing a resilient domestic renewable energy industry.

Oak Trail Solar utilizes First Solar photovoltaic solar modules, which use less energy, water and semiconductor material in their manufacturing and are designed to have a longer lifespan than alternatives. The project also employs Nextracker’s solar tracker and software technology, which optimizes energy capture and reliability features to protect solar panels and mitigate the adverse effects of extreme weather.