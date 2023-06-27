Leeward Renewable, Southern California Edison Sign PPA

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a renewable energy company, and Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, have entered into a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for LRE’s 126 MW Antelope Valley BESS facility in Kern County, Calif.

Antelope Valley BESS is located adjacent to LRE’S 100 MW solar and storage Rabbitbrush project and 174 MW solar and storage Chaparral Springs project. Construction will begin this year and is expected to create approximately 70 union jobs during peak building. The project will generate significant property tax and economic benefits for Kern County.

Antelope Valley BESS is expected to be operational in early 2024. The facility will be LRE’s first standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) and will be capable of storing over 500 MWh of clean power that can be dispatched during the busiest load times. Its storage capacity will enable it to power the equivalent of more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours.

“Antelope Valley BESS marks a significant milestone for LRE,” states Eran Mahrer, chief commercial officer at LRE. “We are proud to partner with Southern California Edison to help meet California’s zero-carbon goals and facilitate the transition to a cleaner and more reliable power grid that will directly address the urgent need for energy capacity in the state.”