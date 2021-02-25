LevelTen, Sage Energy Partner to Support Renewable Development

LevelTen Energy, a provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and Sage Energy Consulting, a company that specializes in sustainable energy planning, are partnering to support businesses, public agencies and schools with their renewable energy goals.

This new collaboration will allow Sage Energy Consulting to efficiently source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients through the LevelTen platform, which includes one of the world’s largest PPA marketplaces, RFP automation software, PPA performance monitoring, automated risk and value analytics, and other efficiency tools.

“A comprehensive energy plan may start with broad ideas and goals but success involves optimizing strategies, decisions and projects in a way that helps our clients realize their sustainable energy goals,” says Tom Willard, consulting principal and CEO of Sage Energy. “This partnership with LevelTen Energy is an excellent example of that. Access to the latest project data, risk analytics and PPA sourcing tools in one place helps our clients achieve their sustainability goals faster.”

To date, the Sage team has successfully managed the development of over $2 billion in clean energy projects and negotiated dozens of successful PPAs on behalf of its clients. Sage says the new partnership will level its industry expertise with LevelTen’s robust marketplace to quickly source renewable energy PPAs that best meet the needs of its clients. The LevelTen Marketplace features more than 4,000 PPA offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe, as well as online tools to make the RFP, shortlisting, PPA contracting and reporting processes more efficient.