Leyline, Core Solar Partner to Develop Utility-Scale Solar Projects

Leyline Renewable Capital, a provider of pre-construction capital for renewable energy development, has entered into a financing arrangement with Core Solar LLC, a developer of utility-scale, de-risked solar energy projects.

Under the terms of the deal, Leyline will provide development-stage capital to support development of 600 MW of utility-scale solar projects representing a portion of Core Solar’s pipeline across the U.S.

“Projects like these are the backbone of the next-generation clean energy economy and experienced, proven developers like Core Solar can effectively put our capital to work,” says Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline Renewable Capital.

“This investment will enable Core Solar to accelerate its already extensive development pipeline and ensure that these critical projects have the resources they need to move quickly to construction,” he adds.

Leyline Renewable Capital works closely with developers throughout the renewable energy sector to provide capital for the pre-construction phase of complex, utility-scale projects, including permitting, engineering, site analysis and securing interconnection agreements. This early funding is designed to accelerate and streamline development, increasing the long-term value of these critical projects.

Core Solar brings an analytical, data-based approach to project development, identifying the markets and sites where utility-scale solar can have the greatest impact and return. This relationship with Leyline complements and enhances that approach, providing the flexible capital needed to move projects forward and catalyze them for future success. For Leyline, this ongoing relationship with Core Solar will grow its portfolio and add to the dozens of solar, anaerobic digestion and energy storage projects it is financing across the U.S.

Photo: Leyline Renewable Capital’s landing page