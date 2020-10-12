LG Chem, SolarEdge Partner on Home Backup Solution, Training for Installers

LG Chem, a Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has strengthened its partnership with global inverter manufacturer SolarEdge to offer a home backup solution with training for installers.

By pairing an LG RESU10H with SolarEdge’s new inverter (Energy Hub), homeowners will be able to stay turned on even when the power grid is down, where they can connect to a generator for even more power.

With the increased nationwide threat of fires and outages, demand has risen dramatically across the country and has led to a limited supply of reliable battery and storage products. This is especially true in California where battery incentives are at an all-time high.

“We are very proud of our collaboration with SolarEdge which offers consumers peace of mind through the highly impressive Energy Hub, especially now that it is harder to find,” says Linh Tran, director of residential sales at LG Chem.

The benefits of SolarEdge and LG Chem’s partnership include:



-Maximize savings with 90.8% efficiency through DC coupling

-Go as big as you want with energy and power stacking: up to 60 kWh

-Save money with built-in consumption monitoring

-By connecting to the Smart EV Charger, homeowners can charge electric vehicles on 100% stored solar

-Be future-ready with pre-configured EV charger connection ports

Photo: LG RESU10H with SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverter