LG Chem, SolarEdge Partner on Storage Solution

LG Chem, a South Korea-based manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, has partnered with SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a company that specializes in smart energy, to bring compatibility with the LG RESU10H (400 V, 9.8 kWh) home battery.

By incorporating SolarEdge’s single-phase Energy Hub Inverter and backup interface, homeowners can now choose how they power their home with a reliable and cost-effective solution.

LG Chem’s new full home backup solution delivers backup power with a DC-coupled design that supplies power during grid interruptions or power outages. This new offering features flexible home energy loads, which allows users to manage their energy throughout the home or opt for even higher efficiency and choose pre-selected loads for backing up.

“LG Chem continues to break new ground in the home battery market. We are delighted to pair SolarEdge’s technologies with our RESU10H battery. We are eager to support the North American market with our friends at SolarEdge,” says Jeongjin Hong, vice president of home batteries at LG Chem.

“By building on our industry experience and knowledge, we’re able to provide our customers with more options on how they can control and manage their energy needs in order to be prepared for the unexpected,” he adds.

The Energy Hub Inverter and RESU pairing with a generator can reach up to 28 kW of power and 60 kWh of storage. The solution is scalable while maintaining efficiency, to support any size household. For families that may grow or increase their energy use in the future, additional RESU10H batteries can even be added at a later time. When connected to six batteries and an EV charger, the new solution can provide more than enough power to the user’s vehicle directly from the solution’s advanced solar system.

SolarEdge’s Energy Hub Inverter rating requires fewer components in the system design which reduces the complexity of the installation. The Energy Hub Inverter also provides homeowners the ability to monitor both solar production and energy storage through an all-encompassing app called mySolarEdge. The new Energy Hub Inverter and RESU solution offers a cost-effective and easy-to-use residential storage solution that will provide more families access to reliable, renewable energy.

The 9.8 kWh LG RESU10H battery uses LG Chem’s lithium-ion battery technology to boost efficiency while maintaining energy density. The compact design of the RESU10H allows simple and flexible installation both inside and outside the home. When coupled with SolarEdge’s Energy Hub Inverter, homeowners can optimize their battery energy with a 90.8% combined system efficiency and 200% DC oversizing.

Photo: The Energy Hub Inverter and RESU battery storage solution