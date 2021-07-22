LG Commits To 100% Renewables, With Solar Front and Center

LG Electronics Inc. has made a public commitment to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050.

The announcement, made in the newly released LG Electronics Sustainability Report, comes on top of the company’s earlier commitment to carbon neutrality through the Zero Carbon 2030 initiative, through which LG has pledged to reduce carbon emissions in the production stage to 50% of 2017 standards by 2030.

The transformation will be implemented region by region, starting in North America, where every office and manufacturing site will be powered by renewable energy within the year. LG manufacturing facilities outside of Korea are on target to convert 50% of their electricity needs to renewable energy in the next four years.

To help reach the goal, the company plans to install LG solar panels on its buildings, make use of power purchase agreements, use renewable energy certificates, and participate in the Green Premium program in Korea, LG’s home market, through which the company will purchase clean energy directly from the Korea Electric Power Corp.

Currently, LG is installing solar modules with a capacity of 3.2 MW on a manufacturing site in Noida, India, generating electricity to also power LG’s administrative office. This project will be expanded as a part of the Clean Development Mechanism, allowing LG to secure carbon reduction certificates from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Our commitment to creating a better life for all can best be actualized by LG’s transition to renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality,” says Park Pyung-gu, senior vice president at LG Electronics Safety & Environment Division. “In today’s world, innovation doesn’t just happen in the lab – they must also happen in our factories and plants. Today’s manufacturers have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the next generation a world worth inheriting, and at LG, we take this responsibility very seriously.”