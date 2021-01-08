Lightsource bp, AGCS Sign pgPPA for Briar Creek Solar

Lightsource bp, a global developer and manager of solar energy projects, has secured a proxy generation power purchase agreement (pgPPA) with the Capital Solutions unit of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) – in partnership with Nephila Climate. The pgPPA is for electricity generated by Lightsource bp’s 153 MW Briar Creek solar farm, located in Navarro County, Texas.

A pgPPA is a renewable energy contract structure intended to manage weather related risk. A pgPPA is similar to a virtual PPA, except it settles energy on a proxy generation index rather than the metered generation. Proxy generation is an hourly index that specifies the volume of energy that a project would have produced if it had been operated as specified by the developer or owner.

“AGCS is excited to collaborate with Lightsource bp on this novel renewable energy hedge structure and risk management tool,” says Vijay Suchdev, managing director at AGCS. “We are committed to working with our partners to achieve their sustainability goals and to supporting the long-term global growth of renewable energy.”

The Briar Creek solar project will deliver local economic benefits beyond clean and economical electricity for the Dallas Fort Worth area. The project will:

-Generate approximately $19.7 million in property tax revenue to Navarro County over its life, benefitting local schools and other community public services

-Create about 250 jobs during construction, with local labor and service requirements included in construction contracts

-Bring $152 million of private capital investment in new, local energy infrastructure for Texas

REsurety Inc. provided analysis in support of the transaction and will serve as the calculation agent for the life of the contract. The Briar Creek solar farm, located about 40 miles south of Dallas, is expected to start commercial operation at the end of 2021.