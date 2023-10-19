Lightsource bp Energizes 135 MW Conway Solar in Arkansas

Lightsource bp and Conway Corp. have completed the 135 MW Conway Solar at Happy project in White County, Ark., delivering power to Conway under a power purchase agreement with Lightsource bp.

“Work on this project began in 2019, and it is one of the most significant projects for Conway Corp. since our incorporation in 1929,” says Bret Carroll, CEO of Conway. “I’m proud of the team that worked on this project and the way it fulfills key parts of our mission by providing reliable and environmentally sound electricity to our community.”

Lightsource bp developed, financed, constructed and will operate the project, a $125 million private capital investment in new energy infrastructure for Arkansas.

Working with the Arkansas Monarch Conservation Partnership, Lightsource bp and Conway have established a five-acre native pollinator garden within the solar farm, featuring 46 varieties of Arkansas native plants. This garden is crucial in providing habitat and nectar for at-risk monarch butterflies and other pollinators that support our food supply.

“At Lightsource bp, we believe that a solar farm can be so much more than an energy facility,” says Emilie Wangerman, interim chief operating officer at Lightsource bp USA. “By sharing in this vision, our partners at Conway Corp. are bringing a host of benefits to their community, from affordable energy to ecosystem health, economic development and beyond.”