Lightsource bp Indiana Solar Project Goes Online

Lightsource bp’s 188 MW Honeysuckle solar project in St. Joseph County, Ind. has entered commercial operation.

“With our project partners, we are supporting the rapidly growing U.S. solar manufacturing sector, local unions and investing in rural America,” says Emilie Wangerman, COO of Lightsource bp USA.

“Honeysuckle Solar showcases these and other quantifiable benefits Americans are deriving from the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Lightsource bp and Google have signed a PPA for the electricity from Honeysuckle Solar, on the heels of Google’s announcement that they are expanding their Midwest presence with a $2 billion data center campus in Fort Wayne.

South Bend-based Inovateus Solar was the construction contractor for the facility, with participating unions including: IBEW Local 153, IUOE Local 150 and LiUNA Local 645.

The project supported U.S. manufacturers, with solar panels from First Solar, smart solar trackers from Array Technologies and steel from Nucor.