Lightstar Illinois Agrivoltaics Community Solar Project Obtains Permitting

Lightstar Renewables has been awarded permitting for its 4.95 MW, 36 acre Nesler Road agrivoltaics community solar project.

The greenfield community solar developer and long-term owner and operator of U.S. community solar farms says the Kane County, Ill. project is expected to generate enough energy to power 1,100 homes annually, while simultaneously cultivating hay for grazing livestock during winter months through dual use of the land.

“This project, now fully permitted, exemplifies the immense value in safeguarding family land from sprawling development,” says Cecelia Stephens, development manager at Lightstar.

“Keeping the land active in agriculture production, while ensuring energy freedom and resilience for the community, is a benchmark in American land stewardship. Projects like this one highlight how rural communities can be catalysts for economic development while maintaining their agricultural heritage.”