Lithion Attains UL 9540 Certification for Solar+Storage Inverter Solution

Lithion has completed testing and evaluation to acquire UL 9540 certification for its HomeGrid Stack’d Series (9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh) energy storage solution combined with the Sol-Ark 12k inverter.

The UL9540 safety certification allows HomeGrid to expand its offering to more customers across North America. HomeGrid products offer a high-capacity, customizable power solution catered to customers through a modular design. The lithium iron phosphate battery comprises Tier 1 prismatic cells, delivering performance guaranteed by a 10-year, 4,000 cycle, non-prorated warranty. The cobalt-free, low-voltage system can be installed within an hour, the company says.

“The modularity of the HomeGrid Stack’d series battery provides a Lego-like form factor, allowing it to match Sol-Ark’s ease of install and all-in-one solar solution, says Bhawna Oberoi, COO of Sol-Ark. “The Stack’d Series battery has an output that can utilize the full capability of our inverters. With our upcoming Sol-Ark 15k, the Stack’d Series battery will be the only battery on the market to maximize its capability.”