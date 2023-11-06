LONGi Achieves World Record Efficiency Rate for C-Si-Perovskite Solar Cells

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. says it has set a new world record of 33.9% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) certified the results.

It is reported that the previous world record was 33.7% and conducted by King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in May this year.

The new record efficiency of 33.9% has surpassed the Shockley-Quieser (S-Q) theoretical efficiency limit of 33.7% of single junction solar cells for the first time. This provides meaningful empirical data to demonstrate the advantages of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells over crystalline silicon single junction solar cells in terms of efficiency.

LONGi says the new world record is the first time that a Chinese company has achieved the feat since the efficiency record of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells began being tracked in 2015.