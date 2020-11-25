LONGi Supplies Modules to Vietnam’s Largest Solar Plant

LONGi Solar, a China-based solar technology company, has supplied its Hi-MO 4 Series modules to Southeast Asia’s largest solar plant – Phase I of the Xuan Thien Ea Sup Project in Dak Lak, Vietnam.

Recently commissioned by Xuan Thien Group, the 600 MW AC / 831 MWp utility-scale solar plant is estimated to have an electrical output of 1.5 billion kWh per year.

“We are proud to be a part of this grand project by the Xuan Thien Group, offering our trusted mono-crystalline innovations,” says Dennis She, senior vice president of LONGi Solar. “LONGi believes that technology innovations will further drive solar power cost optimization, enabling us to drive a dramatic shift in the regional energy landscape through more such partnerships.”

With nearly 2 million solar panels, a 500 kV / 1,200 MVA transformer station and 22.2 km of 500 kV line, the project is poised to be the largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia. The plant was commissioned five months earlier than the scheduled date of completion due to joint efforts by the developers, logistics partners and equipment suppliers – including LONGi. Construction of the plant started in April. LONGi signed an agreement to supply 273 MW of its modules for the project in May, completing the delivery well before the agreed upon deadline.

Numerous projects to build large solar power facilities are underway in Vietnam as the country works towards bridging its anticipated power shortage with green energy. Dak Lak province, located in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, has ample sunshine and abundant idle land which is ideal for solar power generation. Xuan Thien Group plans to scale up the capacity of the project to 2,000 MW AC/ 2,800 MWp by early 2022, providing about 5 billion kWh per year to the national electricity system.

Photo: The Xuan Thien Ea Sup Project