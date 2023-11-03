Longroad Energy Starts Construction on 377 MW Arizona Project

Longroad Energy, a U.S. based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, has closed financing and started construction on Sun Streams 4, a 377 MW DC PV and 1,200 MWh storage project.

Sun Streams 4 is Longroad’s largest solar and storage project to date and is the company’s third project in its Sun Streams complex, based in Maricopa County, Ariz. Commercial operations for Sun Streams 4 is currently expected by mid-2025.

During the construction period, Sun Streams 4 is expected to employ over 200 people. McCarthy Building Companies was selected as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

Sun Stream 4’s total output, enough to power 120,000 homes, will be purchased by Arizona Public Service (APS) via a long-term PPA. The project will help support system reliability in Arizona, particularly during the peak demand summer months.

Nextracker is supplying trackers for the project, and Sungrow is supplying the solar inverters. Comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the project will be provided by NovaSource Power Services and Longroad’s affiliate Longroad Energy Services.

Sun Stream 4’s battery energy storage system will be provided by U.S.-based energy storage platform provider Powin. The system will include SMA inverters and cells from AESC, which will be integrated into Powin’s Modular and Scalable Centipede latform. Longroad, in conjunction with Powin and NovaSource Power Services, will provide long-term operations and maintenance services.

“A landmark project for us, Sun Streams 4 has the distinction of being Longroad’s largest project to date by both megawatts and investment capital, and one of our first projects to incorporate provisions from the historic Inflation Reduction Act,” says Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad Energy.

The project is part of the Sun Streams portfolio that Longroad acquired from First Solar in early 2021.

Debt financing was led by CIBC and included ANZ, PNC, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, CoBank, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, National Australia Bank and Société Générale.