Lotus Infrastructure Partners Acquires Utility-Scale Developer PNE USA

Lotus Infrastructure Partners has completed its acquisition of PNE USA from PNE AG, a renewable energy company based in Cuxhaven, Germany.

Led by CEO Karl Dahlstrom, PNE USA has developed and monetized 877 MW of wind and solar projects to date. It will operate as Allium Renewable Energy effective immediately.

“We are excited to partner with Karl and his team, who we’ve had the pleasure to work across the table from for many years,” says Lotus’ Alex Daberko.

“Allium’s development strategy aligns closely with our own, and we believe the team’s unique project identification and commercialization capabilities will significantly expand Lotus’ existing renewable development efforts.”