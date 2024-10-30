LRE Commences Commercial Operations of White Wing Ranch Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has completed construction and reached commercial operation of its 179 MW White Wing Ranch solar project in Yuma County, Ariz.

Verizon Communications has supported the development of White Wing Ranch through a long-term PPA.

White Wing Ranch is located on 1,400 acres of privately-owned land and is set to deliver energy to the bulk electric grid via the 500 kV Hoodoo Wash Switchyard. The project leveraged Terabase Energy’s Terafab technology, as well as utilizes First Solar Series 7 photovoltaic solar modules.

“We are pleased to begin operations at White Wing Ranch and support Verizon’s sustainability goals,” says Jason Allen, CEO of LRE.

“We are excited for the future of renewable energy in the region and are committed to contributing meaningfully to the community throughout the lifespan of the project.”

Completion of White Wing Ranch takes LRE’s operating fleet to 3.3 GW.