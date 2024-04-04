LRE Completes Construction, Commences Commercial Operations at Horizon Solar Project

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has completed construction and commenced operation of its 200 MW Horizon Solar project, located near Pearsall in Frio County, Texas.

The project will provide Verizon Communications energy under a Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement.

“LRE is pleased to have completed another successful project that will provide our longstanding customer, Verizon, with renewable energy,” says Omar Aboudaher, LRE’s senior vice president of development. “None of this would have been possible without the supportive, wonderful community in Frio County, who welcomed our team and this project.”

The company says it has implemented sustainable land management practices at the site, including the introduction of sheep grazing for vegetation control this month.