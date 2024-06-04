LRE, Pacific Gas & Electric, Sign Long-Term Agreement for BESS Project

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has signed a 15-year long-term resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) for LRE’s 112.5 MW Sierra Pinta Energy Storage project, located in Yuma County, Ariz.

The project is a standalone BESS facility, adjacent to the company’s 179 MW White Wing Ranch Solar project, currently under construction.

“We are proud to partner with PG&E on this transformative project, supporting the transition to a cleaner and more reliable grid while bringing significant tax benefits to the community,” says Eran Mahrer, LRE’s CCO.

“Sierra Pinta Energy Storage expands our project footprint and further solidifies our commitment to the region. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Yuma County and the local community as we develop and operate the project.”