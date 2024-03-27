LRE Signs PPA with Microsoft for Morrow Lake and Cradle Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has entered into a PPA with Microsoft for power generated from two 200 MW LRE solar facilities currently under development: Morrow Lake Solar in Frio County, Texas, and Cradle Solar in Brazoria County, Texas.

Both projects will utilize First Solar thin-film PV modules.

“We are honored to collaborate with Microsoft in our joint commitment to accelerate the energy transition with the addition of these clean energy projects,” says Jason Allen, LRE’s CEO.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships with Frio County and Brazoria County as we develop and operate the two facilities and deliver substantial and transformative benefits for local residents and communities for years to come, all while we support U.S. manufacturing.”

Red River, a joint venture of SunChase Power and Eolian, initiated development of Morrow Lake Solar in 2017. Construction at the facility is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Construction of the Cradle Solar facility is expected to commence in the coming months and be completed by the end of next year.