LS Power Expands Portfolio of Clean Energy Holdings

LS Power affiliate Quattro Solar LLC has acquired 25 solar power facilities totaling 467.8 MW DC from Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG).

The portfolio spans 14 states and five regional transmission organizations, benefiting from power off-take agreements with a variety of utilities, electric cooperatives and other large energy suppliers:

12 facilities in PJM (198.7 MW across DE, MD, NC, NJ and OH)

7 facilities in CAISO/WEIM (151.6 MW across AZ, CA, OR and UT)

4 facilities in SERC/SW (103.3 MW across CO, FL and TX)

1 facility in NYISO (10.6 MW in NY)

1 facility in ISO-NE (3.6 MW in VT)

“These solar projects represent an important addition to LS Power’s efforts to accelerate the evolution of a cleaner power grid,” says LS Power CEO Paul Segal. “This acquisition, along with our other investments in the clean energy space, highlights LS Power’s commitment to scaling a diversified development and operating platform that will drive the decarbonization of our economy.”