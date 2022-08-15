Luminace, AC Power Develop Solar Service Collaboration

Luminace, a North American decarbonization-as-a-service platform of Brookfield Renewable and a provider of distributed energy solutions to commercial, industrial and public sector customers, and AC Power LLC, a brownfield solar development firm, has launched a development services agreement (DSA) after their collaboration on two New Jersey Community Solar projects.

Under the DSA, AC Power will originate sites and manage key early-stage development tasks. Once an eligible project reaches construction-ready status, Luminace will acquire and build the project and serve as the long-term owner and operator. The DSA marks the most recent of Luminace’s strategic joint ventures as it pursues its commitment to advancing the energy and sustainability goals of its customers.

The AC Power team worked with Luminace on the development of two community solar projects made possible by the New Jersey community solar pilot program. The close collaboration between AC Power and Luminace was vital to the success of these projects, which are expected to add approximately 2.26 MW DC of clean renewable power to the local electric grid.

“Luminace is pleased to partner with AC Power to develop solar projects,” says Brendon Quinlivan, SVP of Luminace. “AC Power’s specialized experience of pairing solar energy with underutilized sites combined with Luminace’s operational experience and access to capital will help customers achieve their decarbonization goals while reducing their costs.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of Luminace. Their deep expertise is the perfect partner to AC Power as we work together to bring forward complex projects that might not otherwise be completed,” states Annika Colston, president and founder of AC Power.