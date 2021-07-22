Major Solar Developments to Replace Coal-Fired Generation in Northern Nevada

Avangrid Renewables LLC and Primergy Solar LLC have confirmed a sale agreement for a 600 MW AC portfolio of solar generation and energy storage projects currently under development in Humboldt County, Nev.

Avangrid Renewables initiated this portfolio in 2017 after announcing the anticipated closure of its 522 MW coal-fired North Valmy Generating Station. The company says it leveraged its experience in renewable project development to create a solar+storage solution that will use transmission capacity eventually vacated by the North Valmy facility.

“Our vision has always been to develop projects with clean, renewable sources of power to fill the gap left by retiring coal generation,” says Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “What makes this project unique is its location in northern Nevada, where there hasn’t been significant solar development activity.”

The portfolio includes Hot Pot Solar, a 350 MW AC solar array paired with a 280-MW, four-hour battery storage component, and Iron Point Solar, a 250 MW solar array with a 200 MW, four-hour battery storage component.

Under the agreement, Avangrid Renewables will perform development services for the projects, while Primergy will oversee the projects’ design, procurement, financing, construction and commissioning.

Hot Pot Solar and Iron Point Solar, which are expected to become operational in 2023 and 2024, were included in the Integrated Resource Plan that NV Energy recently filed with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.