Mars Energy Group Integrates CalState Solar into Portfolio

Mars Energy Group has entered a strategic investment into CalState Solar via its subsidiary, Solara Home Energy, making it the seventh company to be integrated into Mars Energy’s portfolio.

The investment strengthens Mars’ presence in the new-home construction solar market and expands its California capabilities, says the company. James and Chris Pearce, brothers and co-founders of CalState, will lead Mars’ new-home division under Solara as its CEO and COO, respectively.

“Our alliance with CalState brings aboard seasoned leadership, cultivated builder relationships, and operational prowess,” says Mars’ Abe Emard. “With James and Chris steering our new-home division, we’re strategically positioned to dominate the new-home construction sector and expand our share in the commercial solar market.”

“Joining forces with Mars enables CalState to harness the extensive resources of a larger corporation, including advancements in technology, finance, procurement and marketing,” adds James Pearce.