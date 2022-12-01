Martin McDermut Leads Financial Operations for Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, has named Martin McDermut as its CFO. He brings more than 30 years of financial leadership to SIRC, with a track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies.

Prior to joining SIRC, McDermut was CFO of Resonant Inc., a Nasdaq-listed provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions for the mobile device industry, before being acquired by Murata Manufacturing. Prior to Resonant, he served as vice president and CFO of Applied Micro Circuits Corp., a publicly traded semiconductor company, which was acquired by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

In addition, McDermut previously served as senior vice president of finance and CFO of Vitesse Semiconductor Corp., a publicly traded semiconductor company, which was acquired by Microsemi Corp. He also previously served as CFO for other publicly traded companies including Iris International Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome Marty to the position of chief financial officer,” says George B. Holmes, CEO of SIRC. “I have had the privilege of working with Marty at Resonant – where he served as chief financial officer – and believe his experience in growing technology companies, SEC reporting as well as his invaluable experience with mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental for us here at SIRC. I firmly believe that Marty will prove invaluable as a member of the SIRC executive team as we begin our journey as a fully reporting company and plans for a 2023 Nasdaq uplisting.”

“It is an honor to join SIRC at such a critical point in its growth trajectory,” states McDermut. “I am eager to transform and improve our controls, reporting and finance functions to better position SIRC for growth and to deliver upon its obligations as a fully reporting company. As we work towards achieving a Nasdaq listing, building up our finance capabilities is paramount. I look forward to working closely with George and the broader team in the quarters ahead as we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders.”