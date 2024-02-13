Maryland Energy Administration Offers New Community Solar Grants

The Maryland Energy Administration has announced a fresh round of grant funding through the Community Solar LMI-PPA Grant Program to expand state residents’ access to community solar.

“This new round of community solar funding underscores our commitment to making Maryland more affordable by enabling all Marylanders, regardless of socioeconomic status, to plug into clean and affordable energy options,” says Maryland Energy Administration director Paul G. Pinsky. “Community solar allows Marylanders who can’t put solar on their homes to source cheaper, cleaner energy from solar installations around the state. It’s a key part of our clean energy future.”

Those receiving incentives from the program use the funds to help offset the costs of providing low-cost community solar subscriptions within the state through PPAs.

The program received a historic response to its FY23 offering, says the administration, ultimately incentivizing 60 community solar projects at a combined total solar capacity of 69 MW.

The agency is presently accepting applications for the Community Solar LMI-PPA Grant Program through February.