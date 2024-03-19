Masdar to Acquire 50% Stake in Terra-Gen from Energy Capital Partners

Masdar has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Terra-Gen Power Holdings from Energy Capital Partners (ECP), who will fully exit its position in Terra-Gen in connection with the transaction.

Established in 2007, Terra-Gen is a provider of end-to-end renewable project development, financing and operating capabilities. It currently operates approximately 2.4 GW of wind and solar and 5.1 GWh of energy storage facilities across 32 U.S. sites, predominantly in California and Texas.

“Our investment in Terra-Gen’s impressive energy portfolio expands our existing U.S. footprint and reinforces Masdar’s long-term commitment across our U.S. portfolio,” says Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

“This transaction unites one of the largest independent renewable energy producers in the U.S. with Masdar, one of the fastest growing clean energy companies in the world. We look forward to working alongside Igneo as our valued partner to accelerate Terra-Gen’s growth and deliver world-class innovation at utility scale in support of the global energy transition.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024. Igneo Infrastructure Partners will retain its existing 50% stake in the company. The company made its initial investment in Terra-Gen in 2020.

Lazard and Guggenheim Securities are serving as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to Terra-Gen. BMO Capital Markets and JP Morgan are serving as financial advisors and White & Case and Covington & Burling are serving as legal advisors to Masdar. Mayer Brown is serving as legal advisor to Igneo.