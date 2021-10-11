Mass Megawatts Conducts Comparative Tracking Analysis for Solar Power Systems

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc. has begun construction of two solar power systems to demonstrate the benefits of the company’s patent-pending, Solar Tracker technology. The two systems are being constructed at the same site in Worcester, Mass. They will be identical, except that one system will include the company’s Solar Tracker technology, while the other will not. The performance of these systems will be compared to demonstrate that the Solar Tracker provides a 30% improvement in power generation with less than a 10% increase in cost.

Each solar power system will contain six 300W-rated panels. The solar power components in each system will be identical, including their purchase date, the manufacturer and model numbers. The units will be constructed adjacent to one another, ensuring that the environmental conditions are also the same. Power generation levels from both units will be monitored and compared to conclusively show the positive impact of the solar tracking technology.

Solar Tracker is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to directly face the sun as it travels from east to west. This can significantly boost energy production levels of a solar power system while reducing the payback period for solar power investments.

The Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels. This reduces the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity.