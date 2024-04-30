Matrix Renewables Signs Purchase Agreement with Hyundai for Texas Solar

Matrix Renewables has signed a renewable energy power purchase agreement with affiliates of the Hyundai Motor Group for 147 MW from its 284 MW Stillhouse Solar project, located in Bell County, Texas.

“We are thrilled to have finalized this agreement with Hyundai Motor Group, contributing to the achievement of its ambitious sustainability objectives in the United States,” says Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of U.S. for Matrix Renewables.

“Stillhouse Solar will provide clean power, deliver grid resiliency and avoid 200,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent annually. These environmental attributes are in addition to the economic benefit for the Bell County region in Texas. We greatly value the communities in which we develop, construct and operate our projects and are committed to ensuring our projects benefit those communities. We thank Hyundai Motor Group for its commitment to our Stillhouse Solar project and look forward to an enduring relationship.”

Matrix was represented by Sidley. Hyundai Motor Group was advised by 3Degrees and represented by K&L Gates.

The project is expected to begin commercial operations next year.