Maxeon Introduces Latest Solar Panels with Cradle to Cradle Certification

Maxeon Solar Technologies has introduced its latest line of SunPower Performance 7 panels designed for distributed generation projects, which are certified by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

The company says the panels feature its TOPCon cell technology in a shingled-cell design, offering power advantages, including shade management and hotspot mitigation.

“Maxeon has built a strong patent portfolio over nearly four decades of innovation and this is delivering exceptional value to solar customers with our new SunPower Performance 7 products,” says Bill Mulligan, CEO of Maxeon.

“We are confident that the new Performance Line provides the right combination of price and performance, helping our customers meet their financial and energy goals, with the peace-of-mind offered by our comprehensive, industry-leading warranty.”

The company is offering a 30-year warranty with the panels.