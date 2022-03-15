Mayfield Renewables Introduces New Technical Services for Solar Industry

Mayfield Renewables has expanded upon its core design and engineering services with the launch of new technical services for the clean energy industry, including market research, technical content production and professional training.

Mayfield Renewables’ new services will be provided by the company’s newest hires: David Brearley, Justine Sanchez, Joe Schwartz and Kyle Bolger.

“The depth and breadth of our industry experience is unparalleled now that we have these four stellar industry experts onboard,” states Ryan Mayfield, founder and CEO of Mayfield Renewables. “With our expanded team, we’re uniquely able to leverage our design firm experience and industry network to provide top-tier technical expertise for the rapidly growing solar-plus-storage industry. The entire Mayfield team welcomes these newest additions to our all-star lineup of passionate clean energy professionals.”

The new technical content strategy and production services provided by the company’s team include short- and long-form technical content; market research and analysis; product strategy and positioning; and videography and custom graphics. Mayfield Renewables also now offers new training opportunities through NABCEP-certified solar-plus-storage code, design and product sessions led by its respective experts.

These new technical consulting, content and professional training offerings complement the company’s core system design and engineering expertise, ranging from project feasibility to complete system design and engineering.