McDonald’s Signs PPA for 100 Percent of New 180 MW Solar Project

Lightsource bp and McDonald’s Corp. have solidified a power purchase agreement for the 145 MW AC / 180 MW DC Prairie Ronde Solar project, located in St. Landry Parish, La.

The installation will generate an expected average of approximately 327,000 MWh of renewable energy annually.

“Growing our partnership with Lightsource bp reaffirms our commitment to building a more sustainable McDonald’s system at a meaningful scale,” says Elaine Strunk, senior direct – global sustainability, McDonald’s. “Prairie Ronde Solar will contribute to our climate aspirations while adding a considerable amount of new renewable generation to the grid.”

Lightsource bp will finance, build, own and operate the facility, which is located about 25 miles north of Lafayette. McDonald’s will purchase all the solar energy the project generates, equivalent to approximately 630 restaurants’ worth of renewable electricity annually.

Construction of the project is expected to begin soon, with commercial operation starting in late 2024.

“This deal marks McDonald’s second solar project in Louisiana in partnership with Lightsource bp, bringing our statewide total of solar assets to 525 megawatts representing a cumulative half billion-dollar private investment,” says Kevin Smith, CEO, Lightsource bp, Americas. “McDonald’s is a great example of a corporate buyer whose commitment to sustainability is driving massive investment in new clean energy infrastructure for America’s energy security and clean energy future.”