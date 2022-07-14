Medline Completes 6.7 MW Rooftop Solar System in Massachusetts

Medline has successfully completed a rooftop solar installation atop its Uxbridge, Mass., distribution facility with its long-term solar developer, PowerFlex.

This 6.7 MW DC system is the fifth rooftop system Medline has completed at a facility in the U.S. The system will produce an estimated 8 million kWh of electricity.

The 820,000 square-foot Uxbridge facility distributes medical products and devices across the continuum of care – including hospitals, nursing homes, surgery centers, hospice providers and physician offices. The company has invested more than $34 million in renewable energy since 2016, with solar projects in several states, including California and Florida, and its headquarters in Northfield, Ill.

“We established our renewable energy portfolio in 2009, when our first geothermal facility was built, and it’s been growing ever since,” says Francesca Olivier, vice president of environmental, social and governance at Medline. “We’re committed to helping healthcare run more sustainably – extending beyond our responsibility to provide sustainable products and services to our customers and looking to our own operations to determine how we can best preserve Earth’s natural resources.

“As a designated green community within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Town of Uxbridge is pleased to see that one of our business partners, Medline, is also contributing to this effort by undertaking the roof top solar project,” adds Town Manager Steven Sette. “It is our hope that other businesses in town will follow Medline’s leadership with this project and will also work to reduce our carbon footprint for the future.”

“We’re proud to be Medline’s trusted solar provider and deliver multiple rooftop projects across the country,” comments Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “Medline’s continuing commitment to sustainability is evident as they expand their solar portfolio and take steps to mitigate their carbon footprint. We encourage other corporations to continue building healthier and more eco-friendly communities.”