MET Group Commences Operations at Puerto Real 3

MET Group’s first Spain solar park, Puerto Real 3, has started commercial operations.

The company acquired a 100% stake in the project at a ready-to-build status last year. Puerto Real 3 is situated in the Andalusia region, known for its high solar irradiation levels. The solar power plant incorporates the latest technology and has an expected lifetime of at least 30 years, says MET Group.

“We currently operate six solar power plants in Hungary and two wind farms in Bulgaria,” says MET Group’s Christian Hürlimann. “Other diverse projects are under development or already being implemented in Italy, Germany, Romania, Poland and Switzerland. The green asset portfolio now consists of around 400 MW in operation, including the Puerto Real 3 project we have just completed.”

The 50 MW project site covers an area of 130 ha, with more than 88,000 solar panels installed.