Steel Beam Bridge Arrives at 35 MW Solar Project

Acrow Bridge says one of its steel beam bridges has been installed at the Langford Solar Farm in Devon. The bridge will provide access during the construction of the new solar farm and will be used by maintenance vehicles after the facility is operational.

Acrow’s bridge was sold to Ethical Power, which was awarded the construction contract for the Langford project by renewable energy company RWE. The installed capacity of the farm will be 35 MW solar and 35 MW BESS.

The beam bridge is 13.7m long and 5.49m wide. The bridge arrived pre-constructed at the site and was successfully lifted into place within a few hours. The structure is designed to Eurocode LM1 and LM2 and is fully hot-dip galvanized to reduce maintenance requirements over a design life of 100 years.

“Acrow’s beam bridges are a quick and proven solution for either temporary or permanent applications,” says Acrow’s Laura Jones. “Versatile and suited to many industrial applications, our beam bridges are available off-the-shelf in standardized lengths and widths but can be customized to a variety of highway loadings and vehicle types as well as pedestrian applications.”