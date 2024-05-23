Meta Partners with Pine Gate Renewables for Texas Solar Project Renewable Attributes

Pine Gate Renewables and Meta have executed an agreement for the renewable attributes from a Pine Gate solar project located in Temple, Texas.

The 204 MW Limewood Bell Solar Project in Bell County, located seven miles away from Meta’s Temple Data Center, is expected to be operational in 2026.

“In this environment, it’s all about strong partnerships,” says Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “Meta’s leadership in sustainability and Pine Gate’s relentless focus on project execution and customer needs makes for a strong foundation for success.”