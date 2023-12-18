Meta Signs with Adapture for 330 MW from In-Development Illinois, Arkansas Projects

Adapture Renewables has signed three environmental attributes purchase agreements with Meta to procure 330 MW from three solar projects under development in Illinois and Arkansas.

Situated in federally-designated energy communities where a coal facility had been closed, the three projects bring an estimated net economic impact of more than $400 million, says Adapture. It adds that these projects are set to create approximately 500 temporary jobs during the construction phase and maintain around 25 full-time equivalent positions during operations.

“We are proud to partner with progress-minded, global corporate partners like Meta to drive adoption of renewable energy,” says Adapture’s Jesse Tippett. “Working with Meta on these agreements was a delight. The Meta team was efficient and matched our dedication to scaling clean energy, bringing economic opportunities to the energy communities hosting our projects, and achieving three win-win agreements.”