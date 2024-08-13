Meta Signs with RWE for 374 MW of Solar

RWE has signed long-term PPAs with Meta for two solar farms under construction: the 274 MW County Run Solar project in Illinois and the 100 MW Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana.

Both sites are expected to be in commission by the end of next year.

“RWE’s continued investment in the U.S. renewables market is underpinned by new opportunities to partner with leading technology companies like Meta, which are driving demand for clean energy to support their operations,” says Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy.

“Today, we are able to meet this moment and generate impact with our rapidly scaling U.S. renewables platform to drive decarbonization across all industries, while fueling economic growth and job creation in those communities where we own and operate these facilities.”

Lafitte Solar is the company’s first utility-scale solar project to break ground in Louisiana. It is partnering with McCarthy Building Companies to construct the farm.

County Run Solar is RWE’s second utility-scale solar farm under construction in Illinois. The company enlisted Blattner Energy to build the project.