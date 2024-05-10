Meta, Solarpack Sign Construction Agreements for Indiana Projects

Meta and Solarpack have signed a strategic agreement for the construction of two Indiana solar projects with a total 210 MW capacity, meant to support Meta’s presence in the state.

Under the two long-term Environmental Attribute Purchase Agreements Meta signed, it is slated to purchase the output from the Solarpack projects.

“We are excited to both support Meta’s decarbonization goals and reach this major milestone for Solarpack in the United States, a key growth market for us,” says Leo Moreno, Solarpack CEO. “We’re proud to offer global decarbonization solutions supporting local carbon-free generation near data center loads.”