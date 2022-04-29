Meyer Burger Adds Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany

Meyer Burger Technology AG is developing a new module production facility with an additional 400 MW at its Freiberg, Germany site, using space in its logistics center in the immediate proximity of the existing plant.

The company is using solar cell capacities from the production site in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen) that are initially, on a short-term basis, being handled in Germany instead of the U.S. This will help optimize the planned expansion to a total nominal annual capacity of 1.4 GW for 2023, the company says.

As planned, Meyer Burger is simultaneously pursuing its expansion strategy in the U.S. in order to develop a medium-term solar module production with an annual capacity of up to 1.5 GW in Goodyear, Ariz. The preparatory work in the plant began on schedule in the first quarter of 2022. The planned expansion of the module capacities at the Goodyear site requires synchronized growth of the solar cell production beyond the ongoing expansion to a capacity of 1.4 GW.

For this anticipated growth in capacity beyond 1.4 GW, Meyer Burger has obtained a long-term lease on an additional building on the same site as the premises already used in Solar Valley in Thalheim, and can now begin preparing the further development of production.